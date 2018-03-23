NIOC to rely on most modern technology in South Pars Gas Field

TEHRAN, Mar. 23 (MNA) – Managing Director of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) Ali Kardor said that his company will take advantage of world’s most modern technology in South Pars Gas Field in the current Iranian calendar year in 1397 (started March 21, 2018).

In his visit to Assaluyeh concurrent with the outset of extracting oil from oil layer of the field, he inspected FPSO oil refining vessel used for this purpose.

Process of extracting, refining and exporting oil from oil layer of South Pars Gas Field is done by a refining vessel for the first time, he said and emphasized on the significance of development of upstream industries in the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC).

He pointed to the key role of Pars Oil and Gas Company as one of the most significant hubs in this regard for advancing developmental objectives of the company and added, “this prestigious company managed to operate Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) projects successfully due to its long experience in the field of implementation of developmental plans.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Kardor referred to the significance of development of joint fields and the necessity of paying due attention to these fields by responsible authorities of the country and added, “drastic measures have been taken in the field of financing and accelerating implementation of upstream projects in the oil industry.”

In conclusion, Managing Director of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) Ali Kardor termed sustained and nonstop gas supply from joint field as “important and significant” and said, “here, I seize this opportunity to express my special thanks to those who managed to materialize most economic objectives of the giant project.”

MA/4257112