Putin, Macron discuss situation in Syria

MOSCOW, Apr. 07 (MNA) – Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron discussed during a phone call on Friday the situation in Syria, in particular the ongoing process of eradicating terrorism in Ghouta.

Putin informed Macron about the decisions made at the April 4 Russian-Turkish-Iranian summit in Ankara, which concern strengthening Syria’s sovereignty, unity, independence and territorial integrity, according to a statement by the Kremlin press service.

The statement added that there was a need to advance the political settlement process through implementing the decisions made at the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi.

“The situation in Eastern Ghouta was also discussed, the focus was on the unprecedented large-scale operation to save civilians and withdraw terrorists not willing to lay down their arms,” the statement said.

“Russia emphasized the importance of consolidating the global community’s efforts to provide humanitarian aid to people in need across Syria in compliance with the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2401,” the statement pointed out.

SANA/MNA