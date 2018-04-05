US trying to deprive Iran of JCPOA benefits

TEHRAN, Apr. 05 (MNA) – Minister of Defense Amir Hatami said Thu. that the US under flimsy pretexts is trying to deprive Iran of benefits and opportunities presented by the nuclear deal.

Iranian Minister of Defense Brig. Gen. Amir Hatami made the remark in a meeting with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vulin on Thursday, on the sidelines of the 7th Moscow Conference on International Security in the Russian capital.

During the meeting, Hatami voiced Iran’s readiness to expand military and defense cooperation with Serbia, expressing hope to see the signing of agreements on technical, specialized and military cooperation between the two sides in the near future.

“Iran and Serbia’s defense cooperation will contribute greatly to the stability and security of the region,” he added.

Hatami then noted that the US government, under flimsy pretexts and by violating international treaties, is making every effort to prevent the Islamic Republic from reaping the benefits of the JCPOA.

“We expect the international community and the world’s public opinion to exert pressure on the US for its lack of commitment,” he said, adding “no doubt, Iran’s friends across the world will not ignore the US lack of commitment.”

The Serbian minister, for his part, hailed Iran’s efforts for preserving peace and security across the region.

He also voiced his country’s readiness to develop defense and military cooperation with Iran, expressing hope that interactions between the two countries’ ministries of defense would continue to grow alongside the political relations.

