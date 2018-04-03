Iran to participate in 'Boao Forum for Asia'

TEHRAN, Apr. 03 (MNA) – Islamic Republic of Iran will take part in Boao Forum for Asia which is going to be held in China on April 8-11, 2018 in the presence of over 100 countries.

The Boao Forum for Asia is a nonprofit organization which hosts high-profile forums for leaders from government, business and academia in Asia and other countries to share their visions on the most pressing issue in this dynamic region and the world at large.

The event is one of the most prestigious and important forums in the economic and cultural fields among Asian and other countries.

For his part, Foreign Minister of People’s Republic of China Wang Yi said, “the Forum is committed to promote and enhance regional economic integration and bringing Asian countries even close to their development goals.”

