Iran, EU review judicial coop.

TEHRAN, Mar. 30 (MNA) – Iranian Ambassador to The Hague, Alireza Jahangiri, and President of Eurojust Ladislav Hamran discussed ways to extend judicial cooperation between Iran and the European Union.

During the meeting held at the Eurojust premises in The Hague, Ladislav Hamran voiced readiness to have the desired level of cooperation with the Iranian side in various fields, such as determining judicial contact point with Eurojust, exchange of judicial delegations, following up on special cases, as well as organizing training workshops for Iranian law students, university professors, and lawyers.

Jahangiri, for his part, highlighted the need for cooperation among all countries in fighting organized crime.

He also noted the latest judicial advances in Iran, such as updating laws and decriminalization, as well as Iran’s membership in various conventions related to combating corruption and confronting transnational organized crime and internal infrastructure.

Jahangiri further stressed the country’s need to acquaint its judicial and academic sectors with Eurojust, and offered some suggestions to this end.

Eurojust is an agency of the European Union dealing with judicial cooperation in criminal matters, located in The Hague. Established in 2002, Eurojust is composed of a 28 National Members and in technical contact with over 42 countries.

