Iran condoles over Siberia shopping mall fire

TEHRAN, Mar. 26 (MNA) – Iran’s FM Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi conveyed his condolences to the government and bereaved families of the victims in a deadly fire that swept through a busy Russian shopping center on Monday.

The blaze swept through the upper floors of a busy Russian shopping center, the Winter Cherry, on Monday. Reports point to at least 53 bodies recovered from the complex in the Siberian city of Kemerovo. As many as 69 people - including 40 children – are reported still missing.

