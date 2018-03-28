Rouhani offers Putin condolences over shopping mall fire

TEHRAN, Mar. 28 (MNA) – President Rouhani conveyed his condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin over a deadly fire that swept through a busy Russian shopping center on Mon., leaving over 60 people dead.

In a message issued on Tuesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani extended his condolences to his Russian counterpart over the death of more than 60 people in one of Russia’s deadliest fires that swept through a busy shopping center in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, saying the tragedy has caused him deep grief and sorrow.

The president went on to extend his deepest sympathies to the families of the victims, which included 41 children.

Rouhani further wished continued health and success for President Putin and prosperity and felicity for the Russian people.

