TEHRAN, Mar. 27 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani has sent a message of condolence to Russian Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin and Chairwoman of the Federation Council Valentina Ivanovna Matviyenko over fatal fire in Siberian mall.

In addition to offering condolences, Larijani wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the incident.

Also in this regard, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi, in a statement on Monday, extended his condolences to the Siberian government and nation, as well as families of the victims who lost their lives in the fire.

At least 64 people lost their lives in a fire that engulfed a shopping mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo on Monday.

