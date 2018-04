TEHRAN, Apr. 08 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi has expressed regret over the fatal crash of a bus involving Canadian junior hockey team.

In a Saturday night statement, Ghasemi offered sympathy to the Canadian nation and the families of the 15 victims of the incident.

Fifteen people died when a bus carrying a junior hockey team, the Humboldt Broncos, collided with a tractor-trailer near Tisdale late Friday afternoon. The other 14 people aboard were injured.

