Planning to increase medical equipment export: Official

TEHRAN, Mar. 25 (MNA) - Advisor to the minister of Health and Medical Education and Director General of Medical Equipment Office of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education Dr. Reza Masa’eli said, “with the coordination made in this regard, increasing export volume of medical equipment to other world countries has been considered as the most important program of the ministry in the current Iranian calendar year in 1397 (started March 21, 2018).

He put the current export volume of Iranian medical equipment at $25 million and said, “according to the planning made in cooperation with other responsible organizations such as Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) and Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade, it is predicted that the country will export $240 million worth of medical equipment to the target markets in the current year, showing a 10fold increase”

He reiterated that domestic medical equipment industries will take part in the prestigious international exhibitions, adding, “the Ministry of Health and Medical Education will make its utmost efforts to materialize this objective in the field of increasing interaction between other companies in international arenas.”

In the end, advisor to the minister of health and medical education pointed to the most important goals of the office in the current year as follows: exerting fundamental change in monitoring and quality control (QC) system of medical equipment, obtaining international standards and CE logo, winning international ISO 17025 standard for all quality control (QC) laboratories of the country, etc.

MA/4257977