Imposing sanction on Hezbollah al-Nujaba part of counter-Iran strategy: Sen.

TEHRAN, Mar. 18 (MNA) – Calling for serious countermeasures against the allies of Iran, the hard-line member of the US Congress wrote,‌‌ “imposing sanctions on Hezbollah al-Nujaba is a proper action within the wider counter-Iran strategy."

According to the report of Hezbollah al-Nujaba Media and Relations Office in Iran, the Republican Senator, who drafted and introduced the al-Nujaba Sanction Bill to the US Congress, mentioning that the Iraqi Resistance forces act due to Iranian policies, called for targeting them. ‌‌‌‌‌‌

Through a note in the Zionist newspaper, the Jerusalem Post, applauding Trump’s recent anti-Iran strategy, “Ted Poe” wrote,‌ “through this decision, countering the Islamic Republic’s regional activity and support for terrorist proxies would be a ‌‌‌ core focus."

Acknowledging the high position and significant role of the Resistance groups in the political-social arenas of Iraq, he continued,‌‌ “Now, groups such as Hezbollah al-Nujaba and Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq are seizing much of the territory liberated from ISIS in Iraq and Syria, this has allowed them to forge a Shiite crescent that reaches from Iran to the Mediterranean."

Introducing Hezbollah al-Nujaba Islamic Resistance to the Israeli readers, the hard-line senator wrote, “Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba was formed in 2013 by some Iraqi fighters and also receives significant support from Iran.‌‌‌‌ Its leader, “Akram Kaabi", was designated as a terrorist by the US in 2009 for leading attacks on Americans in Iraq.‌ And he has frequently been photographed commanding proxy forces in Syria or meeting with the commander of IRGC Ghuds force, Ghasim Soleimani."

Poe added, “Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba has been particularly active in eastern Syria, directly threatening US forces; Specifically, the group has threatened the US garrison at al-Tanf in Syria because of its position along a route Tehran would use to supply heavy weapons to its proxies on Israel’s border."

Texas Representative to the US Congress then in another part of the Zionist Newspaper note pointed out,‌ “Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba explicitly claims to be part of this (anti-Israel) enterprise – even creating a unit dedicated to “liberating” the Golan Heights from Israel."

The drafter of the US Congress bill on al-Nujaba Islamic Resistance, the Iranian Proxies Terrorist Sanctions Act of 2017 (H.R. 4238), expressing worries over the key part played by the groups like al-Nujaba in the fulfilment of the Iranian regional policies, explained,‌‌‌ “the purpose of the bill is “restricting their funding sources” and “naming and shaming the prominent Iraqi organization."

Finally, criticizing the links formed between the Iraqi government and the Popular Mobilization Forces, Senator Ted called for seriously targeting the Iranian allies in the region and wrote,‌ “imposing sanctions on Hezbollah al-Nujaba is a proper action within the wider counter-Iran strategy. Targeting Iran’s vital proxies, the US will send a clear signal to the region."

