Iranian-made nanoglass exported to 35 countries

TEHRAN, Jan. 20 (MNA) – An Iranian industrial group has extended the reach of its nanoglass and nanomirrors exports to 35 countries across the world.

According to Iran Nanotechnology Initiative Council, the industrial group, named the top exporter of nano products in 2017 in Iran, has managed to extend the reach of its nanoglass and nanomirrors exports to 35 countries including Italy, Germany, Sweden, Croatia, Poland, Greece, Spain, UAE, Azerbaijan, South Africa, Tanzania, Brazil and Canada.

These nano products have a nanometer-thin layer, and are used in windows and the facade of buildings to control the heat and cold. They are also used in the production of double-glazed windows with a low heat transfer coefficient.

This industrial group, with 30 years of continuous activity, has now 15 industrial-manufacturing factories inside and outside the country. Their nano products are exported to countries as wide spread as to include the four continents of Asia, Europe, Africa and America.

Their latest products at the research and development unit include Eco Gold, Eco Bronze, Eco Blue, and Eco Silver, whose most notable features are appealing appearance and color, optimal energy efficiency in all seasons, high quality and better performance.

MS/4204330