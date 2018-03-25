Europe seeking supportive package for its dealers with Iran: report

TEHRAN, Mar. 25 (MNA) - With the increasing likelihood of US withdrawal from Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the official title of nuclear deal, European Union (EU) has examined the issue of creating a supportive package for its dealers such as offering credit lines to support European companies trading with Iran.

It is expected that these European and multinational corporations will face significant losses with the possible withdrawal of the United States from the nuclear deal, the report added.

It is unclear whether US President Donald Trump may renew Iran’s sanctions relief or not but recent appointments in the White House’s senior levels has exacerbated speculations on the imminent US withdrawal from JCPOA.

Recently, US President Donald Trump has fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson for his disagreement over Iran’s nuclear deal, replacing him with CIA (Central Intelligence Agency) Chief Mike Pompeo as main critic of Iran’s nuclear deal.

For this purpose, foreign ministers of European Union held an emergency meeting last week and tried to convince US government to remain in JCPOA firmly, the report added.

Instead of being pulled out from Iran’s nuclear deal, EU foreign ministers proposed US government to impose other sanctions against Iran in order to target and limit its missile program.

For her part, EU Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini on Monday’s meeting of EU members involved in the talks said that Europe intends to create a supportive package for its companies in the face of sanctions imposed on Iran in order to maintain interests of European firms confidently

After a landmark nuclear deal inked between Iran and six world’s major powers (the five permanent members of UN Security Council plus Germany), trade volume exchanged between Iran and Europe has increased dramatically, the report concluded.

MA/4258149