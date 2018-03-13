Road minister impeachment to be held on Tues. afternoon

TEHRAN, Mar. 13 (MNA) – Out of the three ministers called for impeachment, Minister of Cooperatives, Labor and Social Welfare, Ali Rabiei, survived the prosecution and the two others are to get through it on Tuesday afternoon.

After the open meeting of impeachment of Minister of Cooperatives, Labor and Social Welfare, Ali Rabiei, was concluded on Tuesday noon under the chair of Parliament Deputy Speaker Masoud Pezeshkian, the next minister to get impeached on the same day will be Minister of Roads and Urban Development Abbas Akhoundi.

The meeting devoted to Akhoundi’s impeachment will be held in the afternoon and if the time runs out the impeachment session for Minister of Agriculture Mahmoud Hojjati will be held on Wednesday.

Minister of Cooperatives, Labor and Social Welfare, Ali Rabiei, has survived his impeachment by a hair’s breadth as half of the lawmakers voted against his leaving his position.

