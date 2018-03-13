Road min. survives another no-confidence vote

TEHRAN, Mar. 13 (MNA) – Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Abbas Akhoundi managed to win the vote of confidence of the members of parliament after a session of tense of impeachment.

During the afternoon meeting of Iranian parliament on Tuesday, 92 lawmakers voted in favor of Akhoundi’s impeachment, 152 against and 2 in abstention. According to law, votes in abstention for impeachment sessions are considered as votes against. Mr. Akhoundi will therefore remain in office as votes in favor of impeachment need to be higher than votes against.

It is the third time that Minister of Roads and Urban Development Abbas Akhoundi survives a motion of no confidence.

The impeachment session for Minister of Agriculture Mahmoud Hojjati will be held on Wednesday.

YNG/IRN 82861525