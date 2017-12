TEHRAN, Dec. 26 (MNA) – Iranian MP representing Ardabil constituency reported on Tuesday that agriculture minister’s impeachment is likely due to recent increases in the prices of meat, chicken, and eggs.

Ardabil representative Sodeif Badri said that due to mismanagement in the agricultural sector of the country, the impeachment process of the Minister of Agriculture Mr. Mahmoud Hojjati has started with 60 signatures of MPs.

He added that the representatives’ request will be read out in a parliament session before the end of the week.

The prices of eggs, chicken and meat have risen sharply recently in Iran, with %50 increase in the price of eggs.

