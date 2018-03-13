Iran offers condolences over Bangladeshi plane crash

TEHRAN, Mar. 13 (MNA) – Iran has expressed deep condolences to Bangladesh over the deadly crash of a Bangladeshi aircraft on Monday.

In a statement on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi voiced regret and condolences to government and people of Bangladesh, as well as the bereaved families of victims, over the death of a number of people on board of a US-Bangla Airlines plane that crashed while trying to land at Kathmandu airport in Nepal.

There were four crews and 67 passengers on board flight, including 33 Nepali nationals, 32 from Bangladesh and one each from China and the Maldives. At least 49 people have been reported dead, and 22 are undergoing treatment.

