TEHRAN, Jun. 02 (MNA) – The Islamic Republic of Iran Air force announced on Saturday that a jet trainer crashed in Isfahan province this afternoon due to technical problems.

A jet trainer belonging to Iranian Army’s air force took off at Shahid Babaei airbase in Isfahan province for a training flight this afternoon and crashed about 20 km from the city of Hassan Abad.

The pilot and co-pilot ejected before the jet came down in a desert area, and landed safely.

The Public Relations Department of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air force confirmed that the jet crashed due to a technical problem.

