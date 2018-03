TEHRAN, Mar. 11 (MNA) – Hossein Zolfaghari, Iranian Deputy Interior Minister, and his Turkish counterpart held a telephone conversation in the last week to share concerns over common borderlines.

It is worth mentioning that talks between the officials of the Interior Ministries of Iran and Turkey are regularly held with the intention to strengthen the security and law enforcement relations of the two countries.

