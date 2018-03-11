Ludovico Einaudi to perform in Tehran

TEHRAN, Mar. 11 (MNA) – Critically-acclaimed composer and pianist Ludovico Einaudi is coming to Tehran for the very first time to perform his heartfelt and emotionally-charged music on the Iranian stage.

Following the unprecedented performances of Icelandic composer Ólafur Arnalds and German electronic band Schiller on the Iranian stage, music lovers in Tehran will now be treated to another memorable performance, this time the world-renown, Bafta-nominated Italian pianist and composer Ludovico Einaudi.

Known for his film scores for ‘This is England’, ‘I’m Still Here’, and ‘Doctor Zhivago’, Einaudi will perform two shows at the Ministry of Interior Hall in Tehran on April 25 and 26. He will be accompanied by a five-man orchestra, as well as a sound, light and backliner technician.

His setlist for Tehran shows include “Night”, “Elements”, “Experience”, and “Fly”.

Those interested to see this musical superstar live on the stage can check out www.tik8.com on Monday to purchase a ticket.

MS/4248513