TEHRAN, Mar. 19 (MNA) – Turkish police has seized a haul of radioactive Californium element worth $70 million in an operation in capital Ankara, Turkish paper Daily Sabah has broken the news quoting from Turkish broadcaster NTV.

Turkish police has seized, on Monday, a haul of radioactive Californium element worth $70 million in an operation in capital Ankara, according to the report of Turkish broadcaster NTV.

Californium, a non-natural element, is being used in nuclear warheads and nuclear energy plants, with a worth of approximately $4 million per gram.

YNG/ PR