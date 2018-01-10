پارسی
Wed 10 January 2018
Interior minister meets top entrepreneurs, economists
TEHRAN, Jan. 10 (MNA) – Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli attended at a big meeting with elite economists and top entrepreneurs at the hall of the ministry in Tehran on Wednesday.
By: Iman Hamikhah
2018-01-10 21:06
