36th FIFF discloses terms for intl. market screening, video library

TEHRAN, Feb. 26 (MNA) – The 36th Fajr International Film Festival (FIFF), scheduled to be held in late April, is to introduce a section, reviewing the Iranian movies screened in the current year.

According to officials, Iranian film producers can apply for “The Iranian cinema review” dubbed as “screening movies for market”, which is a part of the 36th Fajr International Film Festival, until February 29th.

Atoosa Ghalamfarsaie, the festival’s spokeswoman, said some Iranian films produced in the current year, including animated movies, long and short movies as well as documentaries, will be screened in a limited time in order to introduce Iranian films and filmmakers to international distributers.

She added that two private screening events will be organized for each movie. The films must be submitted with English subtitles.

Ghalamfarsaie stated that the movies will be selected by the secretary of the festival.

The video library is part of the event which includes archives of Iranian movies, such as animated films, long and short movies as well as documentaries, produced in 2013-2018. The films will be presented in the video stream format to specific audiences.

The FIFF will pave the way for the audience to contact the director of the film. It informs the director on who the audience is, as well.

The festival also provides a place and an interpreter, if both sides agree to hold a meeting.

The movies must be submitted with English subtitles. Short movies up to 30 minutes, and long movies with duration of more than 70 minutes will be accepted.

For more information, you can take a look at the FIFF official website at www.fajriff.com.

The major artistic event is set to be held in the capital city of Tehran from April 19 to 27.

MS/PR