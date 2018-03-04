FIFF36 to screen preserved, restored classics

TEHRAN, Mar. 04 (MNA) – The 36th Fajr International Film Festival, scheduled for April, will screen seven restored and preserved classics from the world cinema and four films from the Iranian cinema.

As part of a two-year tradition, the 36th edition of Fajr International Film Festival (FIFF36) will screen preserved and restored classics from the Iraninan and world cinema. The classics section of the festival includes seven international films that will be later announced, and four Iranian ones including:

'O' Deer Savior' (Ya Zamen-e Ahu), a 1969 short film by Parviz Kimiavi, depicting the loving relationship between 8th Shia Imam Reza and his followers.

'Arba'een' by Nasser Taghvai (1970), a documentary on traditional mourning ceremony of Imam Hossein in city of Bushehr.

'Amirkabir' by Ali Hatami, extracts of TV series Soltan-e Sahebgharan (1974) edited by the director.

'The Survivor' (Bazmandeh) directed by Saifollah Dad in 1995, about Palestinians' resistance under the pressures of war.

The 36th edition of Fajr International Film Festival will also screen 15 features and 15 short films in Cinema Salvation (International Competition) section. Three films in each category are Iranian productions.

So far films from countries such as Kazakhstan, Turkey, Italy, China, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Afghanistan, South Korea, UK, Germany, Egypt, France, Iraq, Palestine, Taiwan, India, Georgia, Russia and Lebanon have made it into the shortlist of Cinema Salvation section.

The final lineup for the international competition will be announced later.

The 36th edition of Fajr International Film Festival will be held on 19-27 April 2018 in the Iranian capital, Tehran, presided over by Reza Mirkarimi.

MS