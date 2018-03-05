110 students from 50 countries in FIFF36 filmmaking workshops

TEHRAN, Mar. 05 (MNA) – 110 students from 50 countries have signed up to take part in several filmmaking workshops to be held on the sidelines of the festival, the workshops' director said Monday.

The workshops series is called “Darol Fonoun”, and it is overseen by Iranian writer and director Maziar Miri.

He explains that a decision was made by Reza Mirkarimi who is presiding over the FIFF36 to pay special attention to filmmaking workshops during the annual event. The goals include turning the festival into a major cultural and academic affair in the region. As per the plan, this part is presented to spot new film talents in Iran and the broader region.

According to Miri, there are several training workshops this year, with 50 countries and 110 students attending for a period of one week. The students will be under 27, fluent in English, and should have made at least one short movie. This year’s students will be 55 Iranian and 55 foreign nationals. They all come from top universities and prestigious film schools, with hands-on experience in filmmaking. They will be admitted to these classes once they are picked by the selection committee. The top student of this year’s series will get the chance to make his/her own short film sponsored by the Festival at the end of the classes.

Miri went on to explain that in the first two years there were no more than 14 to 30 countries attending. But with 50 countries this year, the participation rate has gone up significantly. The academic quality of the workshops has improved despite a low budget and limited resources. Priority has been given to entrants from the Middle East and North Africa.

According to Miri, top filmmakers, movie critics and scholars from around the globe have been invited to teach at the workshops. They will teach filmmaking techniques. Iranian cinema will also be studied during the weeklong series.

Priority will be given to regional and Muslim countries, he added. However, the workshops have recieved applications from Mexico, Germany, France, Spain, China, Japan, the Netherlands, South Korea, Russia and Turkey. Others include Tunisia and Algeria, but they have to first meet the specific requirements, he added.

The organizers have studied and identified places where cinema is taught at academic levels. International guests and applicants will once again be selected by a committee of directors and academics. Those willing to participate in this year’s series will have to send their resumes and be a graduate of film school.

“As always, the workshops will start two days ahead of the official opening of the Festival and finish two days ahead of the closing ceremony. The applicants will also have the chance to watch the Festival movies and reside in nearby hotels. The program will include film screening, expert discussions, and city sightseeing,” he said.

Presided over by Iranian film writer and director Seyyed Reza Mirkarimi, the 36th edition of Fajr International Film Festival will be held in Tehran on April 19-27.

