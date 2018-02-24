36th FIFF reveals intl. competition lineup

TEHRAN, Feb. 24 (MNA) – The 36th Fajr International Film Festival, scheduled for April, will screen 15 features and 15 short films in the international competition section, known as Cinema Salvation.

The 36th edition of Fajr International Film Festival will screen 15 features and 15 short films in Cinema Salvation (International Competition) section. Three films in each category are Iranian productions.

So far films from countries such as Kazakhstan, Turkey, Italy, China, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Afghanistan, South Korea, UK, Germany, Egypt, France, Iraq, Palestine, Taiwan, India, Georgia, Russia and Lebanon have made it into the shortlist of Cinema Salvation section.

The final lineup for the international competition will be announced after closing date of submissions on March 1st.

The films of this section will experience their Middle East and region premiere.

Meanwhile, the festival unveiled the poster for this year's run on February 18. The poster is made up of an old photo related to the birth time of cinema in Iran. FIFF 36 has designated special events on the occasion of 120 years of Iranian cinema.

The 36th edition of Fajr International Film Festival will be held on 19-27 April 2018 in the Iranian capital, Tehran, presided over by Reza Mirkarimi.

MS