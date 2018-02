TEHRAN, Feb. 25 (MNA) – Iranian boxer Salar Gholami has reached the final match after defeating a boxer from Brazil.

In an ongoing international boxing tournament in Bulgaria's capital Sofia, Salar Gholami, Iran's representative at 91kg reached the final match after defeating Brazilian boxer Abner da Silva Junor in the semi-final match.

In the final match, Gholami will meet an opponent from the host country.

Another Iranian boxer Shahin Mousavi took bronze medal.

KI/4236066