Iranian parliamentary delegation leaves Tehran for Delhi

In a bid to develop relations with Delhi, a senior delegation of Iranian MPs of the Iranian-Indian Parliamentary Friendship Group headed by Nazar Afzali left Tehran on Sunday for Indian capital city of New Delhi.

The Iranian lawmakers are slated to meet with Indian parliamentary and state officials.

Farhad Falahati, Dariush Esmaeili and Zabih Nikfar make up the other members of the Iranian-Indian Parliamentary Friendship Group.

The legislators of Iranian parliamentary friendship group are scheduled to discuss with Indian officials how to develop parliamentary relations and facilitate and accelerate bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

