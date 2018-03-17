Iranian MPs talk welfare with Austrian, Slovakian counterparts

TEHRAN, Mar. 17 (MNA) – An Iranian parliamentary delegation of MPS from Social Affairs Commission of Iranian Parliament visited Austria and Slovakia to discuss the experience of the two countries in areas of social welfare and employment.

A parliamentary delegation made up of Iranian MPs visited Slovakia and Austria to meet with their parliamentary counterparts in the respective countries in the last week.

MP Abdolreza Azizi, the Head of the Social Affairs Commission of Iranian Parliament, and seven members of the commission made up the Iranian delegation.

During the separate meetings with Austrian and Slovakian lawmakers and ministries of labor and social welfare, the Iranian legislators tried to benefit from the experience of Vienna and Bratislava in areas of social welfare, insurance, pension funds, employment policies, and other similar subjects.

The two sides also highlighted the role of legislative bodies of the two countries and Iran in strengthening and bolstering bilateral relations and cooperation.

YNG/IRN 82865218