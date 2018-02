TEHRAN, Feb. 24 (MNA) – Iran men’s national Kabaddi team has won the Fajr International Kabbadi Cup.

The Iranian players won their final match against Iraq 45 to 15 on Friday.

Iranian junior team won the tournament last year.

The second edition of Fajr International Kabbadi Cup was held in southern city of Khorramshahr on February 22-23.

In addition to Iran men’s national Kabaddi team, the tournament attracted men's national Kabaddi teams of Azerbaijan, Iraq, Georgia, and two other Iranian teams including Arvand Juniors and Shahrdari Khorramshahr.

