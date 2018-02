TEHRAN, Feb. 22 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi congratulated Iran's national archery team on their victory at World Archery Indoor Championships held in Yankton, the USA.

World Archery is the international governing body for the sport of archery. Its mission is to promote and regulate archery worldwide, developing the sport with over 160 member associations through international events, among others.

Earlier Iranian President Hassan Rouhani also congratulated Iran's national archery team on their first-time victory at World Archery Indoor Championships which was held from February 15-18 in the United States.

LR/4233931