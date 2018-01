TEHRAN, Jan. 27 (MNA) – 10 Iranian male and female archers will attend Yankton 2018 World Archery Indoors Championships next month at both Recurve and Compound divisions.

Iranian archers are currently camping in Omidieh in Khuzestan province in the south of Iran to prepare themselves for the world championships.

The 10th Indoor World Archery Championships will be held in Yankton, South Dakota,United States of America on 14 – 19 February 2018.

