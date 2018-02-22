Rouhani congratulates Iranian archery team's title in 2018 C'ship

TEHRAN, Feb. 22 (MNA) – President Rouhani sent a message to the Iranian nation to express congratulations over Iran's recurve junior men's team's title in 2018 World Archery Indoor Championship in the United States for the first time in the history of the country's sport.

Hassan Rouhani's message is as follows:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

The valuable crown of Iran's recurve junior men's team in 2018 World Archery Indoor Championship in the United States, which has been achieved for the first time in the history of our country's sport, filled the hearts of the great Iranian nation with happiness.

I hereby congratulate this victory to our beloved people, and sincerely appreciate the coaches and all people at work in this sport, who displayed the spirit of heroism, appreciation and Islamic values, and ask the Almighty continuous pride for the children of our Islamic Iran.

Hassan Rouhani

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran

