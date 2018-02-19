Iran to flatten Tel Aviv if Israel try invasion: former IRGC cmdr.

TEHRAN, Feb. 19 (MNA) – The former Commander-in-Chief of IRGC Major General Rezaie threatened Israeli PM Netanyahu to not even find the time to escape if Israeli try invading Iran.

“If Israelis decide to do anything against Iran, we won’t let them even to escape and we will flatten Tel Aviv,” said Secretary of Iran's Expediency Council Mohsen Rezaei on Monday.

The former commander-in-chief of IRGC made the remarks after the recent claims of Benjamin Netanyahu at Munich Security Conference where Netanyahu showed a piece of iron debris claiming that it belonged to an Iranian drone. Netanyahu said on Sunday that Israel could act against Iran itself, not just its allies in the Middle East.

Saying that today the enemies of Iran are targeting three important covenants of the Islamic Republic of Iran, according to Mr. Rezaie leadership, IRGC, and clerics, he urged the clerics and the IRGC to unite and interact to foil enemies’ plots.

“The enemies are after framing the Islamic Establishment as incompetent to stimulate the masses of people against the state, but as the Leader said the masses are supportive of the Establishment,” reiterated Major General Rezaie.

Touching upon the recent events following the Munich Security Conference where Netanyahu showed a piece of iron debris claiming that it belonged to an Iranian drone

“Fortunately today we are confronting with two opponents who are both grappling with domestic troubles; one of them with an economic corruption dossier and the other with election campaign offenses,” said Mr. Rezaie referring to US President Donald Trump and Israeli PM Netanyahu.

At MSC, Netanyahu said that if pushed, Israel would act “not only against Iranian proxies that are attacking us, but against Iran itself.”

A few hours after Mr. Netanyahu’s speech on Sunday, Mr. Zarif dismissed the Israeli leader’s warning as a “cartoonish circus which does not even deserve the dignity of a response.”

The Iranian foreign minister accused Mr. Netanyahu of deliberately escalating the situation with “almost daily incursions into Syrian airspace” at a time when he was under pressure at home.

