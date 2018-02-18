پارسی
Mon 19 February 2018
Leader receives people of East Azerbaijan
TEHRAN, Feb. 18 (MNA) – Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei met with the people of East Azerbaijan province on Sunday.
2018-02-18 23:59
