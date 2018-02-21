Some Europeans complicit in possible trashing of JCPOA

TEHRAN, Feb. 21 (MNA) – At 2018 MSC a paradoxical policy was followed the nuclear deal with Iran and while the German FM only asked Trump to stay in the nuclear deal, the French FM preferred to remain silent.

Meanwhile, a national security adviser at the Munich Conference announced that the time has come for substantial changes to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, JCPOA, and there were agreements between France, Germany and Britain. The ideas may be in violation of the nuclear accord.

Last September at the UN General Assembly in New York, extensive talks were held between US, British, and French officials over the JCPOA. Britain, as America’s traditional ally, and France as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, apparently made deal with Washington. Although Paris and London have repeatedly voiced their opposition to the withdrawal of the US from the JCPOA and called for respecting the nuclear deal, in practice, we see France and Britain cooperating with the U.S. over proposed reforms of the deal. In other words, France and the United Kingdom intend to make these reforms look acceptable even though they breach the original terms of the JCPOA. Any modification to the JCPOA is equal to changing it, and any changes in the JCPOA constitute a breach. This is what neither France nor Britain can honestly deny, but they seem to be trying.

France plays an important role in the violation of the Iran deal. The evidence shows that Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron have sought to redefine the "White House Policy towards the JCPOA". Macron has voiced the "likelihood of completing the JCPOA," that includes the issue of Iran's missile power, and a new time limit on Iran's nuclear program.

Although some time ago Macron explicitly stated that the JCPOA is unchangeable, today, he talks about “completing” the nuclear deal. Trump has called for the inclusion of new conditions, even inspections of Iranian military sites. Obviously, applying any changes to these clauses, even in the form of a complementary agreement, means a violation of the JCPOA.

In any final analysis, the Munich Security Conference showed the unwillingness of the United States and its three European allies to deal fairly with Iran.

MNA/TT