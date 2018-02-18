Enemies’ psychological warfare aimed at creating division

TEHRAN, Feb. 18 (MNA) – Iranian defense minister says that the enemies are using different methods including political and economic sanctions to create division in the society and turn people against the government.

Brigadier General Amir Hatami made the remarks in a ceremony in Tehran on Sunday, attended by officials from the Iran’s Defense Ministry.

The defense minister pointed to the people’s presence in the massive February 11 rallies in commemoration of the 39th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution and expressed his appreciation to the people for the turn out and their support for the Islamic establishment.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Brigadier General Hatami referred to the enemies’ conspiracies against the country, saying that they want to disappoint people with the Islamic establishment by putting political and economic pressures on the people.

He further referred to Iran’s military defense power, stressing that the country needs its defense power in the face of arrogant powers’ threats.

At the end of his remarks, Iran’s minister of defense warned that the enemies are waging a psychological warfare targeting people’s minds in order to create division among them.

