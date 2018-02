TEHRAN, Feb. 16 (MNA) – The Iran men’s national under-17 basketball team have won the title at U18 West Asian Basketball Association (WABA) qualifier 2018 in Jordan.

The Iranian young basketballers beat the host country Jordan 108 to 72. They had won against Lebanon, Syria and Iraq to reach the final unbeaten.

The FIBA Asia U18 WABA qualifier 2018 started in Amman, Jordan, on February 11, and ended on February 15, 2018.

Four teams from the Islamic Republic of Iran, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria attended the tournament.

