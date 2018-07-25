  1. Sports
Iran loses to Germany in Belt-Road Intl. Basketball tourney

TEHRAN, Jul. 25 (MNA) – Iran’s national basketball team conceded defeat to Germany 69-59 on Tuesday in the opening match of the Belt and Road International Basketball Tournament hosted by China.

The Iranian team lost the opener to Germany's national U23 while its top players Hamed Haddadi, Arsalan Kazemi and Mohammad Jamshidi could not take part in the match due to injuries.

The Belt and Road International Basketball Tournament is a four-nation tournament held in Xi'an between July 24-26. This year China hosts Germany, Iran and Nigeria. 

Iran’s national basketball team is getting prepared to participate at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta. The team has ranked third at the Atlas Basketball Challenge, which was also hosted by China.

