Arabs' normalizing ties with Israeli regime 'damaging'

TEHRAN, Feb. 14 (MNA) – Parliament Speaker Special Aide in International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said here on late Tuesday that the moves by some Arab states aimed at normalization of relations with Israeli regime can jeopardize bilateral ties tremendously.

Given the above issue, thawing ties of some Arab countries with the Zionist regime will incur irreparable damage to the Islamic World in the current situation, he reiterated.

Amir-Abdollahian made the above remark in his meeting with two heads of political parties in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

He pointed to the longstanding positive relationship between Iran and Republic of Azerbaijan and said, “the relations between Islamic Republic of Iran and Republic of Azerbaijan are influenced by the longstanding and age-old historical ties of the two countries. The two nations share many commonalities in various fields.”

He also referred to the negative role of the Zionist regime in creating discord among the countries of the Islamic World and stated, “religion has always played an important role in determining regional power and security.”

Amir-Abdollahian said that some Arab countries have normalized their ties with the Zionist regime, the issue of which can incur irreparable damage to these countries.

The heads of political parties of the Republic of Azerbaijan, who had participated in marking the glorious victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution (Ten-Day Dawn ceremonies) stated, “the relationship between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Republic of Azerbaijan has been laid out based on brotherhood with several historical and cultural commonalities, so that this amicable relationship between the two countries will be perpetual.”

Solidarity, unity and amity between Islamic countries are inevitable to solve problems facing Islamic world in the contemporary world of today, they said, adding, “today, Islamic world is facing critical problems. Under such circumstances, there is no way except strengthening constructive relationship among Islamic countries to solve pertinent problems.”

MA/4227552