Iranian taekwondoka among world’s top athletes

TEHRAN, Jan. 02 (MNA) – The latest ranking list released by the World Taekwondo Federation (WTF) contains names of four Iranian taekwondo practitioners.

The WTF Top 10 ranking list for the year 2017, which takes into account events until end of December 2017, was released with Armin Hadipour enjoying the fourth best place in -54kg weight category with 183.28 points.

Also, Farzan Ashourzadeh maintained his position in the eights place of -58kg division with 148.37 points. Abolfazl Yaghubi has landed ninths for having collected 130.90 points in -68kg group.

Iran’s representative at the heavy weight category, Sajad Mardani has occupied the fourth place in the new WTF ranking list.

In women’s category, Nahid Kiani has jumped nine spots to reach the 38th position while Kimia Alizadeh, Iran’s only female Olympic medalist in the sport, enjoys the 35th spot of -62kg weight group.

HA/4189212