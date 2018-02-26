US pressure on Iraq’s Nujaba ‘not surprising’

TEHRAN, Feb. 26 (MNA) – Iran’s Armed forces spokesman said Mon. that it would have been more surprising if the US had not imposed sanctions on Iraq’s al-Nujaba Movement, since US targets strength and ignores weak points.

Brigadier General Masoud Jazayeri made the remarks in reaction to a new US Congress bill which imposes sanctions on Iraq’s al-Nujaba Movement, a major Shia resistance group part of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), adding “the use of sanctions regime is not from a place of power, but rather a reaction to the emergence of new power.”

“The al-Nujaba Movement would not have been sanctioned if they did not have any strong points,” he added.

He noted that a major part of US' sanctions on Iran in the past four decades was imposed on the country’s Armed Forces; “our defense capabilities would have not been in such a good condition today if not for those sanctions and pressures,” he added.

Jazayeri deemed it natural that the global Arrogance and international Zionism would oppose any resistance movements, such as al-Nujaba, stressing that the formation of any groups in the region would be considered as a hurdle to the advancement of Americans and Zionists in the Middle East.

“The future belongs to the Islamic movement of Nujaba and other similar groups,” Jazayeri stressed. “The influence of the US and the Zionists in the region is dwindling fast, leaving the future to us to build.”

