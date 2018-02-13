Zarif leaves Tehran for Kuwait to join Iraq reconstruction conference

TEHRAN, Feb. 13 (MNA) – At the head of a politico-economic delegation, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif left Tehran for Kuwait to join the conference on reconstruction of Iraq.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif left Tehran at the head of a senior politico-economic delegation to attend the Kuwait International Conference for the Reconstruction of Iraq (KICRI) underway in Kuwaiti capital city.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi had recounted on Monday that Mr. Zarif would join KICRI on Tuesday.

He added that Iran welcomes the conference in Kuwait and the international community's contribution to the process of reconstruction, and emphasizes the need for the honest and unconditional participation of the international community in the reconstruction of Iraq.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran do not hesitate to support the people and government the Iraqi,” Ghasemi pointed out.

The foreign ministry spokesman noted that Iran will continue to support Iraq in post-ISIL era as it did during the fight against the terrorist group.

“Regarding the objectives of the conference,” Ghasemi said, “the purpose of the conference is to bring together various international resources to reconstruct Iraq, especially to rebuild war-stricken areas, and to eradicate the root cause of domestic violent conflicts, and to attract national and foreign investment.”

