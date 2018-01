TEHRAN, Jan. 31 (MNA) – Iranian Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei paid tribute to the founder of the Islamic Revolution and the respected martyrs.

On the occasion of Fajr 10-Day Commemoration over the victory of the Islamic Revolution, Iranian Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei visited Imam Khomeini's tomb and the Behesht-e-Zahra martyrs’ cemetery on Wednesday morning, to pay tribute to the founder of the Islamic Revolution and the respected martyrs.

LR/4214987