16 ISIL terrorists captured alive in west Iran

TEHRAN, Jan. 28 (MNA) – Commander of IRGC Ground Force said on Saturday night that 16 ISIL terrorists were arrested alive during an operation in the west of Iran yesterday.

Brigadier General Pakpour told Iranian state TV “the terrorists were arrested following the information received on ISIL's decision to send terrorist teams into the Islamic Republic for terrorist acts in the central parts of the country.”

Commander of IRGC Ground Force also said that 3 Iranian security forces ‘were martyred’ during the operation.

It was reported yesterday afternoon that a division of IRGC were engaged in clashed with 21 members of an ISIL terrorist group after crossing Iran-Iraq border into the country.

