Islamic Revolution causes consolidation of all walks of life

TEHRAN, Feb. 07 (MNA) – Iranian President Rouhani reiterated that the Islamic Revolution has bonded all walks of life in the country.

Speaking during the closing ceremony of the 35th Book of the Year Award and the 25th World Award for Book of the Year of Iran, Iranian President Rouhani said, “a large number of people in our religious community, who are predominantly worshippers, have adopted a wide gap from art, ranging from visual arts to painting, theater, music and cinema.”

However, Islamic Revolution, under the wise leadership of the late Imam Khomeini (RA), paved suitable ways for all walks of life especially religious community in the realm of culture especially artistic field and bonded them with one another significantly, the president maintained.

In this regard, scholars and intellectuals were effective in the Islamic Revolution in a way that all these discussions were supported by a theoretical, scientific, jurisprudential and even theological context, he said, adding, “a giant development was created in the Islamic society under Ayatollah Sayyed Mohammed Hassan Husayni Nouri Shirazi famously known as Mirza Shirazi in the story of boycotting tobacco, the issue of which showed that authority lies along with the political issues of the community.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, President Rouhani added, “in todays contemporary world, our connection with the outside world is possible with the human thought and thinking only, so that thought can be stored somewhere else either in words or in writing.”

He further noted that book is the entire view of thoughts of a nation at a historical level that is durable, adding, “today, intellectuals and the elite in our society burden the great responsibility, so that they can describe what is happening in society through expression and writing.”

Rouhani called on the officials at the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance to cooperate with the outstanding publishers and elite in line with boosting cultural and artistic activities in the country in the best form possible.

