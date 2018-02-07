Pres. Rouhani opens Book of the Year Award ceremony

TEHRAN, Feb. 07 (MNA) – The closing ceremony for the 35th Book of the Year Award and the 25th World Award for Book of the Year of Iran has kicked off at Vahdat Hall in the presence of President Rouhani.

Also present at the event are Minister of Culture Abbas Salehi, his Cultural Deputy Mohsen Javadi, and a number of notable cultural figures.

28 authored, 13 translated and two editted books have been selected as the winners of the 35th Book of the Year Award of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the owners of which will be introduced and honored during the ceremony.

The topics for the penned and translated books for evaluation included Islamic philosophy, western philosophy, religion, language, applied sciences, arts, literature, history, and social sciences.

In the World Award section, the evaluated books were chosen among the fields of Islamic studies, Islamic history, Islamic jurisprudence and law, Quranic studies, Islamic art and architecture, contemporary Islamic studies, Islamic theology, Islamic economics, etc.

The submitted books were in English, French, German, Chinese, Arabic, Italian, Georgian, Azeri Turkish, Urdu, Turkish, Finnish, Bosnian, Greek, and Serbian. After evaluation, books from Germany, France, USA, India, Bulgaria, Italy, Switzerland, Sweden and Iran were selected for the World Award.

The Book of the Year Award is one of the greatest and the oldest book events in Iran. The Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance inaugurated "The Award for Book of the Year" in 1983, and "The World Award for Book of the Year of the I.R.I" in 1993, aiming at selecting and introducing worthwhile international books, and honoring their authors, editors, and translators for elevating the general knowledge and culture, and developing public scholarship/readership with the Islamic and Iranian written heritage.

Winners will receive the President's Commemoration Plaque along with valuable prizes.

