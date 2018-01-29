2 billion tomans worth of books sold during book exhibition

TEHRAN, Jan. 29 (MNA) – The 15th Hormuzgan Book Exhibition ends with book enthusiasts buying 2.14 billion tomans worth of books.

The 15th Hormuzgan Province Book Exhibition took place in Bandar Abbas on January 21-27. During the period, 400,000 book enthusiasts visited the exhibition and purchased books valued at 2.14 billion tomans.

Iranians generally love reading and learning. Before the Revolution, people were socially and politically disappointed and censorship and ban of certain books impacted the general ambiance of book readers and restricted reading choices. After the Revolution, reading became a growing trend among Iranians.