Iranian handicrafts to go on exhibit in Japan

The Islamic Republic of Iran will attend the second week of the 42nd edition of Gift Show International Exhibition which has been called the best gateway to Japan’s gift market.

Iran’s tourism information envoy to Japan Seyed Abbasali Emamiyeh said that 11 Iranian artists have participated in the exhibition and said “in case Iran is interested in entering Japan’s market, this exhibition is a way to do so. Iranian products must, however, be able to compete with foreign ones in terms of quality and quantity.”

The Gift Show exhibition has been held for two consecutive decades in Tokyo bay. The first week of the exhibition will be held from January 31, to February 3, 2018 in Tokyo Big Sight, the city’s International Exhibition Center. The exhibition, dubbed Life and Design with the motto ‘Good design for happy life’, shows furniture and interior design in East hall 1-3. The second week which is slated for February 7-9, will be held in several sections including toys, stationery, license, fashion, beauty and overseas.

