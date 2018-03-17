Russian Muslims sign MoU to help Mustafa Prize Foundation

TEHRAN, Mar. 17 (MNA) – The Spiritual Muslim Board of the Asiatic Part of Russia signed an MoU with Mustafa (pbuh) Science and Technology Foundation to help the foundation.

Seyyed Ali Omrani, the Head of Executive Committee of MSTF (Mustafa (pbuh) Science and Technology Foundation), and Fauzi Sido, First Vice-Mufti of the Spiritual Muslim Board of the Asiatic Part of Russia, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Tehran on February 22.

According to the agreement, the two parties are going to “actively” take part in the scientific and technological events and prepare research, scientific, and technological platform in Islamic countries and communities.

Meanwhile, they have agreed to offer financial and scientific support together with the needed human resource from universities and research centers and scientific consultation.

While MSTF representation platform is supposed to be launched in Russia for the extension of scientific and technological activities, its goals, missions, activities, and achievements will be broadcast through media in Russia.

According to the MOU, the two sides are going to share ideas and experiences for further development, networking, and the use of potential capacities in order to exploit synergy and achieve common objectives.

As a part of follow-up procedure, representatives of the two parties will hold meetings and committees, participated by officials and experts.

This is while, financial cooperation is through crowd-funding and crowd-sourcing in order to develop science and technology.

Through bilateral agreement between the Muslim Board of Russia and the MSTF, the two sides will provide consultation in the ‘specialized fields” and hold meetings and workshops with the aim of making the most of the opportunities for scientific developments in the Islamic World.

The Mustafa Prize is a top science and technology award granted to the top researchers and scientists of the Islamic World biennially. The Prize is awarded in four categories, namely “Life and Medical Science and Technology”, “Nanoscience and Nanotechnology”, “Information and Communication Science and Technology”, and “All areas of science and technology”. The laureates in each fields will be awarded USD 500,000/- which is financed through the endowments made to the Prize. The laureates will also be adorned with a special medal and certificate.

YNG/PR